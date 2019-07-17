NJ Hoops Juco Grads Class of 2019 College Commitments
There are 16 Junior Colleges in NJ with basketball programs. Five of them are D-2 Junior Colleges. Two years at junior college provides another avenue to get to a four year school.The new college c...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news