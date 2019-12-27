News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 06:58:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoops HS 1,000 Point Scorers 2019-20 Season

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Another way NJ Hoops will publicize the top players in the state is our list of those players who have achieved the career goal of scoring at least 1,000 career points.This will be updated frequently.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}