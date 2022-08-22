 NJHoops - NJ Hoops College Transfers to NJ D-2 Schools
NJ Hoops College Transfers to NJ D-2 Schools

The transfer activity at the D-2 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.

This list will be updated frequently.

A look at the players transferring into NJ D-2 schools

BLOOMFIELD

Kareeme Davis
6 foot 5

Coppiah-Lincoln JC - Bloomfield

Conwell Egan HS PA

Bloomfield adds juco forward - 6/16/22

FELICIAN

Quamain Nelson
6 foot 7

South Carolina State - Felican

Charlotte Basketball Academy

Felician adds D-1 transfer - 8/22/22

