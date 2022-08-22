NJ Hoops College Transfers to NJ D-2 Schools
The transfer activity at the D-2 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.
This list will be updated frequently.
A look at the players transferring into NJ D-2 schools
BLOOMFIELD
Kareeme Davis
6 foot 5
Coppiah-Lincoln JC - Bloomfield
Conwell Egan HS PA
FELICIAN
6 foot 7
South Carolina State - Felican
Charlotte Basketball Academy
