NJ Hoopers Selected Top 20 All Stars at Hoop Group Elite 2
The Hoop Group concluded their first second elite camp of the summer Thursday at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania.The second session was was the second of two Elite Camp...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news