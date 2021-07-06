NJ Hoopers selected Hoop Group Academic Elite Camp Ivy League All Stars
The Hoop Group wrapped up their first elite camp of the summer last Thursday at East Stroudsburg University.The camp was an academic elite camp and concluded with the All-Star games.A few NJ Hooper...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news