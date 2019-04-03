Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 17:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers Selected for Dos Equis 3x3 Tournament

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

For the second year Dos Equis is hosting the 3x3 National Championship for graduating NCAA D-1 College seniors. A team representing each conference with four players has been selected.The tournamen...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}