NJ Hoopers Selected Fab Frosh All Stars at HG Future All American Camp
The Hoop Group wrapped up their final Elite camp of the summer Wednesday at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania.The camp for rising sophomores and freshman featured approxi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news