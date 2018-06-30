NJ Hoopers Selected All Stars at Hoop Group Academic Elite 1 Camp
The Hoop Group concluded their first elite camp of the summer Friday at Albright College in Reading Pennsylvania with AWard Ceremony and All Star games.The first session was was the first of two Ac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news