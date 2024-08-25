NJ Hoopers playing football at Monmouth 2024
The college football season kicks off next weekend for Monmouth.With the season upon us we wanted to take a look at the NJ Hooper two sport athletes who gave up hoops and are now playing college fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news