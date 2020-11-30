 NJHoops - NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 By Conference 2019-20 (Summary)
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-30 14:01:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 By Conference 2019-20 (Summary)

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

Every year over 400 NJ Hoopers playing Division 3 basketball. We are going to list all of them that played during the 2018-19 season with their stats by conference.

We have listed them all with their stats and their NJ Hoops ranking coming out of high school.

Muhlenberg's Dan Gaines from Colts Neck
More conferences to be added daily

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2019-20 Colonial States Part 1

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2019-20 Colonial States Part 2

NJHoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2019-20 Centennial

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2019-20 Capital

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2019-20 Atlantic East

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2019-20 AMCC

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by conference 2019–20 ACAA



