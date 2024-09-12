PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDNSOUs0WTFFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MM1I5SzRZMUUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
NJ Hoopers playing D-3 2023-24 Summary

Jay Gomes
Last year there were 475 NJ Hoopers playing D-3 basketball. Here we will provide links to all the stories analyzing that information.

Over the last few week we have provided our list of them by conference. We also included their stats and their NJ Hoops ranking coming out of high school.

Here we do a deep dive into the data

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 2023-24 by Conference (Totals)

Highest Ranked NJ Hoopers Playing D-3

More of the Highest Ranked NJ Hoopers Playing D-3

NJHoops.com Highest Ranked NJ Postgrads playing D-3 2023-24

NJHoops.com Highest Ranked Out of State Postgrads playing D-3 2023-24

Highest Ranked NJ Juco Sophs Playing D-3

Highest Ranked out of state Juco Sophs Playing D-3

NJ Counties with most players in D-3

NJ High Schools with most players in D-3

Out of state prep schools with most players in D-3

NJ Postgrad Programs with most players in D-3

Out of State Junior Colleges with most players in D-3

NJ Junior Colleges with most players in D-3

Out of State Colleges with most D-3 Players

NJ Colleges with most D-3 NJ Hoopers

Tallest NJ Hoopers playing D-3

Smallest NJ Hoopers playing D-3

NJ Hooper D-1 transfers playing D-3

Top NJ Hooper Scorers in D-3

Top NJ Hooper Rebounders in D-3

Top NJ Hooper Passers in D-3

Top NJ Hooper Rebounders in D-3

Top NJ Hooper Shooters in D-3

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NJAC Part 5 9/12/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NJAC Part 4 9/11/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NJAC Part 3 9/10/24

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NJAC Part 2 9/9/24

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NJAC Part 1 9/8/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 United East Part 3 9/7/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 United East Part 2 9/6/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 United East Part 1 9/5/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 UAA Part 2 9/4/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 UAA Part 1 9/3/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SUNYAC 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SLIAC 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Skyline Part 2 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Skyline Part 1 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SCIAC 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SCAC 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 SAA 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 ODAC 8/22/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 North Atlantic 8/21/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NEWMAC 8/21/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NESCAC Part 2 8/21/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 NESCAC Part 1 8/21/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Freedom Part 4 8/20/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Freedom Part 3 8/19/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Freedom Part 2 8/18/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Freedom Part 1 8/17/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conf. 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Commonwealth Part 3 8/16/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conf. 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Commonwealth part 2 8/15/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conf. 2023-24 Mid Atlantic Commonwealth part 1 8/14/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 MASCAC 8/13/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Little East 8/12/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Liberty part 2 8/11/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Liberty part 1 8/10/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Landmark part 3 8/9/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2024-24 Landmark part 2 8/8/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Landmark part 1 8/7/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Great Northeast 8/6/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Empire 8 8/5/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Conference of New England 8/3/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by conference 2023-24 Coast to Coast 8/2/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by conference 2023-24 CCIW 8/1/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 Centennial Conference 2023-24 Part 2 7/31/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Centennial Part 1 7/30/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Atlantic East Part 2 7/29/24

NJ Hoopers playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 Atlantic East Part 1 7/28/24

NJ Hoopers Playing D-3 by Conference 2023-24 AMCC 7/26/24

NJ Hoops has provided blanket coverage on a daily basis of NJ basketball for the past 30 years


