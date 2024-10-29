Advertisement

in other news

Green finds new college home

Green finds new college home

6 foot 5 former Princeton Day star Lucas Green has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Ahmad Torrence career coverage through NJHoops.com

Ahmad Torrence career coverage through NJHoops.com

Career coverage of Ahmad Torrence through NJHoops.com

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Torrence makes college pick

Torrence makes college pick

6 foot 6 former Hudson Catholic star Ahmad Torrence has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Rizos makes early college pick

Rizos makes early college pick

6 foot 5 Blair senior Niko Rizos has made an early college commitment.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Preview 2024-25 Rider

NJHoops.com D-1 College Preview 2024-25 Rider

Tariq Ingraham is one of the top returnees for a new look Broncs team

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes

in other news

Green finds new college home

Green finds new college home

6 foot 5 former Princeton Day star Lucas Green has found his new college home.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Ahmad Torrence career coverage through NJHoops.com

Ahmad Torrence career coverage through NJHoops.com

Career coverage of Ahmad Torrence through NJHoops.com

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Torrence makes college pick

Torrence makes college pick

6 foot 6 former Hudson Catholic star Ahmad Torrence has made his college pick.

Premium content
 • Jay Gomes
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 29, 2024
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 California
Jay Gomes  •  NJHoops
Publisher
Twitter
@njhoops
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status