NJ Hoopers of the Day December 21, 2019
Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.
On Saturday December 21 there was a decent amount of games around the state.
NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday December 21.
Wes Reinagle
6 foot 1 Sr.
North Hunterdon
30 points in a 61-59 win over Nottingham
Mike Goodall
5 foot 11 Sr.
Toms River East
27 points in a 55-42 win over Central
Dan Skillings
6 foot 4 So.
St. Joseph's Hammonton
25 points, 14 rebounds in a 62-49 win over Cedar Creek
