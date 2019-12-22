News More News
NJ Hoopers of the Day December 21, 2019

Once again this season, another way NJ Hoops will publicize the talented players in the state is with our NJHoops.com Players of the Day.

On Saturday December 21 there was a decent amount of games around the state.

NJHoops.com NJ Hoopers of the Day for Saturday December 21.

Wes Reinagle
6 foot 1 Sr.

North Hunterdon

30 points in a 61-59 win over Nottingham

Mike Goodall
5 foot 11 Sr.

Toms River East

27 points in a 55-42 win over Central

Dan Skillings
6 foot 4 So.

St. Joseph's Hammonton

25 points, 14 rebounds in a 62-49 win over Cedar Creek


