NJ Hoopers Nominated for McDonald's All American Game 2022
A few NJ Hoopers were nominated for the McDonald's All American Game. All the players nominated are ranked among NJHoops.com top 25 seniorsThe actual rosters will be finalized in the next few weeks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news