NJ Hoopers Named All Tournament in 16 & 15U at Summer Icebreaker 2
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will look back with additional coverage of some events.The Summer Icebreaker 2 Tournament was held July 11-13 in New JerseySome NJ Hoopers were ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news