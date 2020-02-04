News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 16:11:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers Named All Tournament at NPSI

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The National Prep School Invitational was held this past weekend. The four day event featured many of the top prep school programs.Two NJ teams were participating and a couple of NJ Hoopers made th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}