NJ Hoopers Named 17U All Tournament at Summer Icebreaker 1
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will look back with additional coverage of some events.The Summer Icebreaker Tournament was held July 11-13 in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.Some...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news