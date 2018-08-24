NJ Hoopers Named 16U & 15U All Tournament at Summer Showdown
Now that the busy July Live Period is over, NJ Hoops will look back with additional coverage of some events.The Elevate Hoops Summer Showdown was held July 21-22 in PhiladelphiaSome NJ Hoopers were...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news