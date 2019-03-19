NJ Hoopers in NCAA Tournament 2019
The NCAA Tournament begins play Tuesday and continues over the next three weeks.There are 33 players on NCAA Tournament Team Rosters that have played at least one season of prep basketball in NJ.Of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news