News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 17:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers in Las Vegas Summer League 2019

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

The third and biggest of the NBA Summer Leagues, the Vegas Summer League tipped off July 5. All 30 NBA teams have squads competing.The NJ Hoopers in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}