Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 17:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers in G League Playoffs

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

The official NBA Developmental League, the G League has 27 teams. The season started in late October and goes through April 12. 12 of the teams made the playoffs.The NJ Hoopers competing in the G L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}