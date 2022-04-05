NJ Hoopers in College 3 Point Shooting Contest - history
Once again this year in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four weekend a college 3 point bshooting contest was held.Although there were no NJ Hoopers competing this season there have been some NJ Hoo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news