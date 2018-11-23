NJ Hoopers Sent to College from Atlantic City HS Under Gene Allen
Highly succesful Atlantic City High School Coach Gene Allen was let go as Coach of the basketball team this week. Since taking over in 2003, Allen has compiled a 336-101 record with 3 state titles ...
