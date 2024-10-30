Advertisement
in other news
NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 selected Top 30 All Stars at Pangos All East
Micah Gordon was among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 selected Pangos All East top 30 All star
• Jay Gomes
St. Benedict's adds NYC Wing
St. Benedict's has added a young guard to their 2024-25 roster.
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Preview 2024-25 Seton Hall
Dylan Addae-Wusu is the lone returning starter for the NIT champion Pirates
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers playing D-2 by Conference 2023-24 California
Former Mater Dei star Adam Afifi was a NJ Hooper playing D-2 2023-24 in the California Conference
• Jay Gomes
Sales has college home
6 foot 3 former Newark Vocational/Prestige Prep star Miles Sales has found his college home.
• Jay Gomes
in other news
NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 selected Top 30 All Stars at Pangos All East
Micah Gordon was among the NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 selected Pangos All East top 30 All star
• Jay Gomes
St. Benedict's adds NYC Wing
St. Benedict's has added a young guard to their 2024-25 roster.
• Jay Gomes
NJHoops.com D-1 College Preview 2024-25 Seton Hall
Dylan Addae-Wusu is the lone returning starter for the NIT champion Pirates
• Jay Gomes
NJ Hoopers Class of 2027 selected Top 30 All Stars at Pangos All East
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS