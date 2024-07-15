NJ Hoopers Class of 2024 Starring at Nike Peach Jam in 17U 2024
Nike held their Peach Jam Session 1 July 12-14 Many of the top New Jersey players are participating.The New Jersey Hooper class of 2024 playing in 17U with their stats
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news