News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 13:19:30 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers At SC30 Camp

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Stephon Curry is once again holding his SC30 Select Camp for some of the top high school players in the country. The camp is scheduled for August 5-7 in Oakland California. A few NJ Hoopers were i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}