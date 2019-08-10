News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hoopers at Nike Skills Academy

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Nike is holdeing their annual Skills Academy for the top high school and college prospects.There were 32 high school prospects and 24 college players participating in Los Angeles California.The NJ ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}