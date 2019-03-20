NJ Hoopers at D-2 Juco Nationals
The Division 2 Junior College National Championships are being held March 19-23 in Danville IL. While there are no NJ schools among the 16 teams that qualified, there a couple of NJ Hoopers playing...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news