 NJHoops - NJ Hooper Transfers from NJ D-1 Schools 2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 16:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NJ Hooper Transfers from NJ D-1 Schools 2021

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

The transfer activity at the D-1 level is busier than ever, partially because the NCAA granted every player an extra year due to the pandemic.

A look at the NJ Hoopers at out of state schools who are looking to move on.

NJ Hooper D-1 Transfers 2021

FDU

Jahlil Jenkins

6 foot Sr.

Jenkins Looking for new college home - 3/19/21

Elyjah Williams

6 foot 7 Sr.

Williams looking for new college home 3/31/21

MONMOUTH

George Papas

6 foot 5 Sr.

Union Catholic

Gould Academy

NJ Hoops #82 Class of 2016

Papas Looking for new college home - 3/19/21

Melik Martin

6 foot 6 Sr.

Martin looking for new college home - 3/24/21

RIDER

ST. PETER'S

Dallas Watson

6 foot 4 Jr.

Watson looking for new college home - 2/3/21

SETON HALL

Shavar Reynolds

6 foot 2 Sr.

Manchester

Covenant College Prep

NJ Hoops #99 Class of 2016

NJ Hoops #5 postgrad Class of 2017

Reynolds looking for new college home - 3/24/21


NJ Hoops provides blanket coverage of NJ basketball all year long for the past 26 years and publishes the NJ Hoops Recruiting Report is read by over 200 college coaches

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}