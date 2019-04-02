Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 17:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hooper Out of State Postgrads Class of 2019 College Commitments

Jay Gomes • NJHoops.com
@njhoops
Publisher

Close to 20 NJ Hoopers from the Class of 2018 decided on a postgrad season in 2018-19 and headed out of state.This list will be updated often as new commitments are announcedThe NJ Hooper Class of ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}