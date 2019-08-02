NJ Hooper in FIBA Centrobasket Championship U17
The Under 17 FIBA Centrobasket Championship was held July 24-28 in San Juan Puerto Rico.Eight central and south american teams were competing.The lone NJ Hooper participating played well.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news