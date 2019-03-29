NJ Hooper D-1 Transfers
With the season just completed players are sitting down with their coaches and going over their future plans. Every year more and more players transfer.Usually it is the player looking for what the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news