News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 16:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NJ Hooper Class of 2020 D-1 Commitments

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

The Class of 2020 is getting close to starting their senior seasons and a few of them have already made their college decisions.This list will be updated often as new commitments are announced. Thi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}