NJ High School Preview Central 2023-24
Practices for NJ high schools began last week. We have started our season previews with the post-grad programs and will finish with the High School teams.
We will continue with many more until the season starts.
HIGH SCHOOL PREVIEWS
The teams will be ranked shortly
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Previews Arts 11/26/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Previews 2023-24 College Achieve Charter 11/29/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview Colonia 11/30/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview Don Bosco Prep 11/30/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview Linden 12/2/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview Manasquan 12/1/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview 2023-24 Middle Township 11/25/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Previews Ramapo 11/27/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview 2023-24 Rutgers Prep 11/24/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview St. Mary's Rutherford 11/27/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview St Peter's Prep 11/28/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Previews 2023-24 St. Rose 11/22/23
NJHoops.com Top 25 HS Preview 2023-24 Seton Hall Prep 11/29/23
INDEPENDENT TEAM PREVIEWS
NJHoops.com Independent Team Preview 20223-24 Life Center 11/20/23
NJHoops.com Independent Team Preview 2023-24 Patrick School 12/3/23
NJHoops.com Independent Team Preview 2023-24 Pennington 11/20/23
Top Returnees at NJ Independent Schools
Biggest Losses for NJ Independent Schools
Top Newcomers at NJ Independent Schools
PREP SCHOOL TEAM PREVIEWS
NJHoops.com Prep School Preview 2023-24 Blair 11/21/23
NJHoops.com Prep School Team Preview 2023-24 Hun School 11/24/23
NJHoops.com Prep School Preview 2023-24 Lawrenceville 11/21/23
NJHoops.com Prep School Team Preview 2023-24 Peddie 11/21/23
Top Returnees at NJ Prep Schools
Biggest Losses for NJ Prep Schools
Top Newcomers at NJ Prep Schools
POSTGRAD TEAM PREVIEWS
Postgrad Team Previews 2023-24 Compass Prep 11/18/23
Postgrad Team Previews 2023-24 Covenant College Prep 11/17/23
Postgrad Team Previews 2023-24 Prestige Prep 11/18/23
Biggest Losses from NJ postgrad Programs
Top Newcomers at NJ postgrad programs
