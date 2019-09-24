NJ D-2 Colleges With Most NJ Hoopers
As we have done for the past 22 years on NJ Hoops we look at all the NJ Hoopers playing college basketball.Last season there were 145 NJ Hoopers playing D-2. The four NJ D-2 schools play in the Cen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news