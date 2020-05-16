News More News
NJ Colleges - Senior Days

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
College virtual graduations are almost upon us and the graduates are moving on to their lives after school.

The NJ senior basketball players are a part of that group. We look at the seniors moving on from each NJ four year school, how highly they were regarded as recruits and how they did during their careers.

More schools will be added daily.


DIVISION 1 SCHOOLS

Myles Powell
Myles Powell

Senior Days 2020 - Seton Hall

Senior Days 2020 - St. Peter's

Senior Days 2020 - Rutgers

Senior Days 2020 - Rider

Senior Days 2020 - Princeton

Senior Days 2020 - Monmouth

Senior Days 2020 - FDU

Senior Days 2020 - NJIT

DIVISION 2 SCHOOLS  

Senior Days 2020 - Bloomfield

Senior Days 2020 - Caldwell

Senior Days 2020 - Felician

Senior Days 2020 - Georgian Court

DIVISION 3 SCHOOLS  

