NJ Colleges - Senior Days
College virtual graduations are almost upon us and the graduates are moving on to their lives after school.
The NJ senior basketball players are a part of that group. We look at the seniors moving on from each NJ four year school, how highly they were regarded as recruits and how they did during their careers.
More schools will be added daily.
DIVISION 1 SCHOOLS
Senior Days 2020 - St. Peter's
DIVISION 2 SCHOOLS
Senior Days 2020 - Caldwell
Senior Days 2020 - Felician
Senior Days 2020 - Georgian Court
DIVISION 3 SCHOOLS
