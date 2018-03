The annual NJ Coaches Clinic is set for Roselle Catholic, April 6. An excellent lineup of clinicians is on the schedule. 350 Raritan Road, Roselle, New Jersey 07203, United States| (908) 656-3894



SCHEDULE 7:30am CHECK-IN/ REGISTRATION 8:30am FIRST SPEAKER



Will Wade - LSU AP Photo/Crystal LoGiudice

Frank Martin - South Carolina Associated Press

Mike Hopkins - Washington USA TODAY Sports Images

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS: Will Wade - LSU Frank Martin - South Carolina Mike Hopkins - Washington Travis Ford - St. Louis Martin Ingelsby - Delaware *ONE MORE HIGH MAJOR COACH WILL LIKELY BE ADDED