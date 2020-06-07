Newton Changes Direction
6 foot 7 Penns Grove senior Jaylen Newton has changed his college plans.Newton had committed to Delaware State for football but has changed course and has decided to stay in state and play basketba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news