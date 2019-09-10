News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 14:24:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Coach Stuart Pradia Talks Rutgers Camden Basketball

Stuart Pradia
Stuart Pradia
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Rutgers Camden recently hired Kean Assistant Stuart Pradia as their new coach.NJHoops.com spoke with Coach Pradia about his basketball and recruiting philosophies.NJ HOOPS: What intrigued you about...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}