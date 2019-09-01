News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 14:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Coach Justin Potts Talks Montclair State Job

Hcdmjwfc3pi8e1mnnypo
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Montclair State recently hired Moravian Head Coach Justin Potts to their head coaching position. NJHoops.com caught up with Coach to talk about his feeling on the job and his basketball philosophie...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}