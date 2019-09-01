New Coach Justin Potts Talks Montclair State Job
Montclair State recently hired Moravian Head Coach Justin Potts to their head coaching position. NJHoops.com caught up with Coach to talk about his feeling on the job and his basketball philosophie...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news