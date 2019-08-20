News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 17:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Coach Jason Geleski Talks Centenary Basketball

Zj6vuml7s1gdewylqg5v
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

Centenary College recently promoted Assistant Coach Jason Geleski to interim Head Coach. NJHoops.com reached out to the new coach for his feelings about the new position. NJ HOOPS: What intrigued y...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}