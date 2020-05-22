News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 10:37:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nelson Finds New College Home

Anthony Nelson
Anthony Nelson
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 4 Seton Hall sophomore Anthony Nelson has found his next college home. Nelson has decided to transfer from Seton Hall to Manhattan.This past season Nelson averaged 2.7 ppg, 0.9 rpg and 2.3 a...

