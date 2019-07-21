News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-21 17:38:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NCAA All Stars at HG Elite Session 1

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

The Hoop Group started their first elite camp of the summer Tuesday at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania.The first session was was the first of two Elite Camps and second...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}