NBA Draft Picks in NJ

Jay Gomes • NJHoops
The NBA Draft is being held tonight in Brooklyn.

In addition to the NJ Hoopers a few other players have played in the state.

A look at the photos of those players

RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett

3rd pick NY Knicks

Duke

Montverde Academy FL

at Metro Classic 2/18

DeAndre Hunter

DeAndre Hunter

4th pick Atlanta Hawks

Virginia

Friends Central PA

at MAPL Friends Challenge 12/15

