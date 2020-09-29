Nazir Williams Career coverage & State Rankings Through NJHoops.com
Recent St. Joseph's Montvale grad Nazir Williams just made a commitment to Cornell after a prep school year.NJHoops.com has covered his high school career.A look at the coverage
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news