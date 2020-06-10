News More News
basketball

Myler Makes College Pick

Spencer Myler
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
Publisher
@njhoops

6 foot 7 Mountain Lakes senior Spencer Myler has made his college plans.Myler has decided to attend Gettysburg.This season he helped Mountain Lakes to a 20-7 record Myler averaged 17.1 ppg scoring ...

