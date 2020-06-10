Myler Makes College Pick
6 foot 7 Mountain Lakes senior Spencer Myler has made his college plans.Myler has decided to attend Gettysburg.This season he helped Mountain Lakes to a 20-7 record Myler averaged 17.1 ppg scoring ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news