News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 18:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

MyKalcio Getting Interest

K2yil62dblupy7jb8wyu
Brendan MyKalcio
Jay Gomes • NJHoops
@njhoops
Publisher

6 foot 6 Don Bosco rising senior Brendan MyKalcio is generating college recruiting interest.Last season he helped the Ironmen to a 20-7 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 11th in the state. He...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}