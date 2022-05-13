Myers makes plans
6 foot 5 Manchester senior Savon Myers has made his plans for next season.Myers has decided to spend a postgraduate season playing for Covenant College Prep.Last season he helped Manchester to a 23...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news