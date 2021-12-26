Murray finds new home
6 foot 8 Sr. Chase Murray has found his new home.Murray has transferred from Timber Creek to Paul VI.Last season he helped Timber Creek to a 13-2 record and final NJHoops.com ranking of 62nd in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news